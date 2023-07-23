Maseno, Kisii School clash in Nyanza games

Maseno School will Monday renew their rivalry with Kisii School in the rugby sevens semi finals on the penultimate day of the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Maranda High School in Bondo, Siaya County.

The other last four encounter will pit defending champions St Mary's School, Yala against Agoro Sare High School. In football, 2019 national champions Nyakach Girls’ High School will renew hostilities with regional winners Kobala Mixed Secondary School in the last four, while Jera Mixed Secondary School battle Lwak Girls High School for a place in Tuesday’s final.

In boys’ football, holders Kisumu Day Secondary School will battle Usenge Boys’ High School, while Onjiko Boys’ High School will face the winner of the tie between Agoro Sare High School and St Mary's School Yala.

The final pool match between the two sides had yet to be completed by press time after it was moved to Chianda High School due to crowd trouble with Agoro leading 1-0 in the first half.

In netball, Nyakach face Kobala for a spot in the final as Oyugi Ogango Girls’ Secondary School tackle Nyabera Girls Secondary School. Ahead of their rugby sevens clash against Kisii School, Maseno head coach Steve Oluoch said they are looking forward to avenge their rugby 15s loss during the Nyanza Regional Term One Games.

The rugby 15s final between the two sides was abandoned with hosts Kisii School leading 10-8. Maseno walked off the pitch, citing a hostile environment after a long stoppage due to an alleged wrong call from the referee.

Later, Maseno moved to the jury to appeal, demanding a replay at a neutral venue, but it was dismissed and Kisii awarded the match.

"We have come so far and now we have to make sure we get the ticket to Kakamega for the nationals. It has been a tough outing but we believe in ourselves," Oluoch said.

In Sunday’s quarterfinals, Maseno hammered Anjego Mixed Secondary School 17-0, St Mary's School Yala on the other hand edged out Ambira High School 19-0, Agoro Sare High School knocked out St Paul's Gekano Boys High School 19-7 and Kisii School qualified for the semis after knocking out Nyabondo Boys’ High School 10-0.

The two finalists in rugby sevens will proceed to the nationals, while other disciplines will only see the winners head to Kakamega. Kisumu County boys’ 3x3 basketball champions, Onjiko Boys High School sealed their place in the last eight after winning their two opening Group “A” matches against Kisii School (21-3) and Kanyawanga High School (21-6).

Onjiko head coach Joseph Were said they are looking forward to reaching the final.

"We are grateful for the wins and we hunt again today. We want to get to the nationals, a target we set at the beginning of the term,” said Were.

Siaya County boys’ football champions Usenge sailed through to the semifinals after edging out Onjiko 2-1 in their second Group “B” match at Maranda High School.

Commonly referred to as 'the “Breezers", Usenge kicked off their regional campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Nyamira County’s Matutu PAG Secondary School and head coach Paul Wambunya said they have now turned their focus to reaching the final.

"It has been a tense but productive two days of action. The boys have demonstrated maturity in their game play and we expect to play even better today,” said Wambugu.

In Group “A”, Kisumu Day finished top with seven points from two wins and a draw. They saw off Agoro Sare 1-0 in Saturday’s opener before being held to a 0-0 draw by St Mary's School in their second match.