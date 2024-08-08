School games: Spot-on Highway win maiden football title

Nairobi Region's Highway Secondary School Thursday won the boys' football title as the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two National Games concluded at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

Ten-man Highway won 3-2 on post match penalties, after the sides had battled to a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes. Highway goalkeeper Boaz Muchiri was the hero after he saved two of Musingu's penalties.

It is a maiden title for coach Beldin Odemba's charges, who lost to Ebwali Secondary School during the 2022 final in Nakuru.

"I thank God for this. We have been building each year for this after we lost in the 2022 national finals to Ebwali," Odemba said.

The "Scorpions" of Musingu were the first to score through Elvis Ochieng in the 12th minute before Alvin Aloo restored parity nine minutes later. Highway skiiper Miguel Osostsi was sent off in the 90th minute for dangerous play.

Butere Girls Secondary School defended their title after seeing off Nyakach Girls Secondary School 2-0 at the same venue.

A first-half goal from Junior Starlets player Lorna Faith and a second half penalty from Mercy Sakwa was all that the "Red Commandos" needed to secure their third title. Nyakach's Plateau Queens had beaten Butere 1-0 in the preliminaries.

While acknowledging that Nyakach had given them stiff competition, Butere coach Tobias Ojenge said they picked lessons from the first loss.

"We never wanted another upset like the one they caused us in the preliminaries here in the finals," Ojenge said.

In volleyball, Kwanthanze Secondary School and Cheptil High School reclaimed the girls' and boys'' titles after seeing off Kesogon Mixed Secondary School and Namwela Secondary School respectively.