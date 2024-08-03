Ridicule turns into joy for Koderobara player Felix Opiyo

When Koderobara High School from Migori County beat Matutu PAG at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on July 17 to win the boys’ football title in Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term Two games, photos of Felix Casilas Opiyo went viral after his man-of-the-match performance.

While most people congratulated him on his performance, others on social media questioned his eligibility for school games, claiming he was too old for the age-group championships.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) stipulates that only students aged 19 and below are eligible for the championships. Because of his facial appearance which makes him appear older, Opiyo was scolded, and his photos went viral on social media as some people disputed his age. Others threatened to petition KSSSA to stop Koderobara from going to the nationals and to instead give Matutu the slot.

“Many people said much about me. They claimed I was too old for these games, but I am eligible as I am only 18. People shouldn’t judge someone’s age by his or her physical appearance,” Opiyo said.

But the ridicule has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the 18-year-old is on the verge of joining newly promoted Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) team Mara Sugar FC.

For the past few days, the attacking midfielder has been training with the Kilgoris-based side.

On July 27, he wore Mara Sugar FC’s colours in a friendly match against Homabay-based Michael Olunga Foundation Academy (MOFA) at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay County. Mara won 2-1.

When Nation Sport caught up with Opiyo and his Koderobara teammates at their school’s training grounds in Rongo in preparation for the nationals, he was upbeat about representing Nyanza region.

Asked about the turn of events that had seen him move from villain to hero, he said: “My God is a living one. Indeed, He has lifted me from being downtrodden to being linked with a Premier League side. May His name be exalted.”

The fifth-born child in a family of six said he would not let his intended move to the Kilgoris-based side affect his performance at the national championships.

“I am fully focussed on the nationals which start in a few days . We hope to have a good outing and we can only promise our fans that we will give our best. We will push ourselves, to the limit and we are going for the national title,” he said.

The versatile midfielder hopes to use football to change the life of his family.

“I come from a humble background. My parents struggle to put food on the table for us. I just hope for the better and am grateful through this sport,” he said.

Koderobara’s coach, Jacob Aloo, said Mara Sugar and a couple of Kenyan Premier League teams were after Opiyo’s services.

“Shabana have also shown interest in him. We are proud of him and we can only wish him the very best should he join them,” Mr Aloo said.

Mara Sugar announced that it had acquired Opiyo’s services, but the club’s technical director, Boniface Ambani, clarified that although the midfielder impressed, he was yet to sign a contract at the club.

“We haven’t signed him yet but we would like to have him. It is work in progress,” Ambani, the ex-Kenyan International, told Nation Sport on phone.

Mara Sugar FC’s assistant coach Godfrey Naibei heaped praises on the young midfielder and said once he is signed to the team, he will bring strength in depth and quality to the club.

"He is a top talent. We started monitoring him after his outstanding performance in the regional final in Kisumu where they beat Matutu PAG 2-1 at Moi Stadium. He knows football," Mr Naibei told Nation Sport on phone.

The long serving Mara FC assistant coach revealed that they intend to sign more talents from next week's national secondary schools games to bolster their squad.

"We will be in Kisii. We have spaces left to fill. We will be scouting for offensive players and a top striker from the upcoming national secondary schools games," Mr Naibei added.

Koderobara coach Jacob Aloo said not only the sugar millers were after Casilas' services but also a couple of FKF-PL teams.

