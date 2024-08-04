Ex-Kakamega coach Mwinamo eyes glory with Musingu Boys

After decades in the cold, Musingu High School from Kakamega County are back on the national stage and are hunting for boys' football glory at the Kenya Secondary Schools (KSSSA) Term Two National Games in Kisii.

For the better part of that period, football in the region and nationally was dominated by Kakamega High School's Green Commandos, who have won a record 12 national crowns. The man who led Commandos to four of those titles, Brenden Mwinamo, is now the coach of Musingu.

“I joined Musingu in 2019 when the school was nowhere in sports after losing its past glory. Since I have a passion for sports, I sat down with the Principal, Benard Lukuya, and we agreed to strengthen the technical bench and also recruit quality players straight from primary schools.

By working with other teachers, we vowed to restore the school’s glory and I am delighted that a few years later, our work has started bearing fruit,” Mwinamo, a CAF C license holder, told Nation Sport after their 1-0 win over Machakos School in their opening pool "B" match Sunday at the Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho.

The English and Literature teacher said he has laid down plans to ensure Musingu exceeds Kakamega's dominance.

I hold a Master's Degree in Linguistics and I am pursuing my PhD in Applied Linguistics at Masinde Muliro University. So I know what I am doing and that is why you are seeing Musingu rising.

It is a team to watch and I ask God to open the doors for us this year,” Mwinamo added while adding that their participation in the county league has given them an edge over other teams.

Close to my heart

Mwinamo was, however, coy to associate the decline of Kakamega with his departure, because since 2018, the school has never reached the regionals.

“It (Kakamega) is a school I hold so close to my heart because I was a student there and I went back to teach there. I have no problem with them whatsoever because I am only doing my work,” Mwinamo said.

Musingu last won the national title in 1984 and were losing finalists in 1985 and 2000.