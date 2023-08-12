School Games: Kesogon shock Kwanthanze to win maiden volleyball title

Newly crowned girls’ and boys’ volleyball champions Kesogon Mixed Secondary School and Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School are not resting on their laurels after achieving milestones in Kakamega.

The duo were not the favourites to lift the gong when the Secondary Schools Term Two National Games began on Tuesday especially with African champions Kwanthanze Secondary School and giant killers Andersen High School also in the mix.

Kwanthanze arrived in Kakamega three months after winning their first continental title in Rabat, Morocco and looking to add a sixth national title to their overflowing trophy cabinet.

On the other hand, Andersen had defeated national champions Cheptil High School at the semi-final stage of the Rift Valley Region Games in Laikipia last month.

It was therefore not a surprise when the two reached their respective girls and boys’ final on Saturday against Kesogon and Ruthimitu.

Kesogon had revenge on their minds after losing to Kwanthanze in last year’s national and regional final. They swiftly exacted revenge after a display filled with passion and determination leaving Justine Kigwari’s Kwanthanze stunned.

Kesogon triumphed 3-1 (25-20, 17-25, 13-25, 19-25) for their maiden title. Gilbert Kaisha, Kesogon coach, said they concentrated on working on their weaknesses after losing in Tanzania.

“We have been moulding players from the lowest level including primary schools that take part in volleyball games to come up with this strong team. Four of our players who are in Form Four will be leaving, but this is no threat to the team because we are bringing up more good players,” he said.

Kwanthanze coach Justine Kigwari blamed injury on one of his dependable players for the loss.

“We played a hard game against a team that knows us well and we made some defensive mistakes that cost us our victory. We are going to Rwanda as number two but promise to finish as the top side,“ vowed Kigwari.

Ruthimitu coach Gideon Njine, who won the title as a player with Tetu High School in 2004, said he was proud of his players after they defeated Andersen in a five-set thriller 3-2(25-21, 15-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-9).