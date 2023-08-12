Shanderema, Madira book East Africa Games slots

Shanderema Secondary School and Madira Girls High School on Saturday qualified for the East Africa Secondary Games after finishing third in boythe National Secondary School Term Two Games in Kakamega.

The hosts thumped Agoro Sare High School 5-1 in a one side play-off match at Bukhungu Stadium.

The two teams lost their respective semis on Friday to St Anthony's Boys High School and Dagoretti High School.

The two teams had played out to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in Group "A" clash at the same venue.

Maxwel Wamalwa, Kelly Madada, Collins Kati, Nicholas Murimi and an own goal earned Shanderema the big win.

Agoro's sole goal was scored by left footed winger Geoffrey Omondi.

In girls' category, Madira Girls High School beat Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School by a solitary goal to finish in third position to also seal their regional slot.

In volleyball, Soweto Academy and Namwela High School finished third in the girls' and boys' category after seeing off Mwitoti and Tumaini respectively.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba graced the girls' final football match pitting Wiyeta Girls High School against Butere Girls High School at Bukhungu Stadium.