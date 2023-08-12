Rift Valley, Western regions top as School Games end

Rift Valley and Western regions on Saturday shared top spot as the curtains came down on Secondary Schools Term Two National Games in Kakamega County.

Both regions tied on 143 points after five days of sizzling action that was characterised by upsets and new champions were crowned in various disciplines.

Nyanza Region was the most improved as they closed top three positions with 121 points, ahead of Nairobi and Eastern Regions, who finished on 118 points and 91 points respectively.

Coast, Central and North Eastern regions closed the final three positions with 81, 78 and 13 points respectively.

Rift Valley, who also won the Term One National Games team title, secured boys’ football, girls’ volleyball and boys’ table tennis.

Hosts Western on the other hand were victorious in girls’ football and rugby sevens (boys and girls).

Nyanza had one of their best outings in many years as they went home with the netball and 3x3 basketball crowns courtesy of Oyugi Ogango Secondary School, Ototo Mixed Secondary School and Onjiko Boys High School.

Nairobi will return to the capital with the boys’ volleyball, lawn tennis, badminton and girls’ table tennis gongs.

St Anthony’s Boys High School’s Aldrine Kibet and Butere Girls High School’s Faith Lorana were voted Most Valuable Players in the boys’ and girls’ football competitions.

Kibet hit a brace in Solidarity Boys’ 2-0 win over Dagoretti High School, while Loran scored the winner in their 1-0 over Wiyeta Girls Secondary School.

“I am glad I was able to help my team secure the title, the disappointment from last year spurred us and I am elated that we have regained the title we last won in 2019,” said Kibet, who will travel to Spain to join Nastic Sports Academy on a football scholarship, after he finishes Form Four in November this year.

Butere Girls, who were returning to the nationals after nine-year absence, secured their second title on their return to the annual championships.

In 2014, they also secured the title at Bukhungu Stadium after a 1-0 win over Ibinzo Girls High School.

“We have been out in the cold for so long and it was nice to get back to our rightful place. Wiyeta are a good side and have so much experience so it was a special win. Our attention is now on winning the regional title,” said Lorna.

Kwanthanze Secondary School’s chief tormentor in the girls’ volleyball final, Deborah Chesang’ was voted the MVP in the discipline, while Gerald Kinyamu of Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School won the boys’ accolade.

Jackson Siketi won his second rugby sevens MVP award as Koyonzo Boys High School retained their title after a 22-12 win over Vihiga Boys High School on Friday.

Attention now turns to the East Africa Secondary School Games set for Huye, Rwanda from August 17-27.

The top three teams in all disciplines except volleyball will from part of the Kenyan contingent for the regional showpiece.

Kenya will have four sides in volleyball after the country won the boys’ and girls’ title last year in Arusha.

The teams heading to Rwanda will remain in Kakamega until Tuesday when they travel to Busia, before they start the journey to Rwanda on Wednesday.

Winners

Football

Boys

1.St Anthony’s

2. Dagoretti

3. Shanderema

Girls

1. Butere Girls2. Wiyeta

3. Madira Girls



Volleyball

Boys

1 Ruthimitu Mixed

2. Andersen

3. Namwela

Girls

1. Kesogon Mixed

2. Kwanthanze

3. Soweto



Netball

1. Oyugi Ogango

2. Bukokholo

3. Andersen



Rugby Sevens

1. Koyonzo Boys

2. Vihiga Boys

3. St Mary’s, Yala



3x3 Basketball

Girls

1. Ototo Mixed

2. St Brigid’s Kiminini

3. Butere

Boys

1. Onjiko

2. Timbila

3. Kamusinga



Collated Results

Football

Boys

Final

St Anthony’s 2 Dagoretti 0

Playoff

Shanderema 5 Agoro Sare 1

Girls

Final

Butere Girls 1 Wiyeta 0

Playoff

Madira Girls 1 Dagoretti Mixed 0

Volleyball

Boys

Final

Ruthimitu Mixed 3 Andersen 2

Playoff

Namwela 3 Tumaini 0

Girls

Final

Kesogon 3 Kwanthanze 1

Playoff

Soweto Academy 3 Mwitoti 0



Netball

Final