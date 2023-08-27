School Games: Joy for Kenya as Kwanthanze, Namwela win volleyball titles

In Huye, Rwanda

Kenyan sides Kwanthanze Secondary School and Namwela Secondary School Sunday won the girls' and boys' volleyball titles on the final day of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games at PSVF Karubanda grounds.

Holders Kwanthanze saw off Kenyan champions Kesogon Mixed Secondary School in a five-set thriller to claim their seventh title, while Namwela saw off Uganda's Namugongo Vocational School in the boys' affair as Kenya retained the volleyball crowns.

It was sweet revenge for Kwanthanze who lost to Kesogon 16 days ago in the Kenya final at Kakamega High School.

However, it wasn't easy for the African champions as they had to come from behind twice to win 23-25, 25-21,18-25, 25-23 and 15-13.

Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari praised his charges for their fighting spirit and teamwork.

"We were written off after losing the nationals but I vowed we would return stronger and better prepared for the regionals. The girls had said they would not allow their regional title to go and they have walked the talk," said Kigwari.

"Kesogon are a good side and this was a good final that could have gone either way but I think we had a point to prove and wanted it more," added a jubilated Kigwari.

Kwanthanze were inspired by alumnus and Malkia Strikers setter Esther Mutinda who rallied the girls in the charges final.

In the boys' final, Namwela put on a impressive display as they won 3-1(27-25, 24-26,25-17, 25-12) for their maiden regional title.

It marked an impressive turnaround for Namwela, who finished third in the Kenyan championship behind Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School and Andersen Secondary School, who were eliminated in the group stages.