School Games: Kenyan girls sweep medals in hockey

Kenya on Saturday reclaimed the rugby sevens and girls' hockey titles on day eight of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) games.

Nyamira Girls Secondary School won their maiden regional hockey title to complete a memorable double after securing the Kenyan title in April.

Nyamira beat last year's winners Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School of Uganda 2-0 in their last round robin match to lead Kenya to a clean sweep of the medals.

However, the boys fell short, settling for silver and bronze as Kakungulu Memorial retained the crown after edging out national champions Musingu Boys High School 1-0 in the final.

St Joseph's Kitale and Tigoi Girls also won their last matches to win silver and bronze respectively forcing two-time champions Kakungulu to go home empty handed.

Nyamira coach Stephen Kigai was full of praise for the Kenyan sides for reclaiming the hockey title.

"The hockey title has returned to its rightful owners and I thank the players and coaches who all ensured that we put Uganda in their place," Kigai said.

With Nyamira having done their part, it was Tigoi's chance to complete the podium for Kenya. They went full throttle thrashing Uganda's Gayaza 13-0 to push Kakungulu to fourth place. St Joseph's ended their campaign with a 2-0 win against St Mary’s College Namagunga.

Musingu were unable to snatch the boys' title from Kakungulu after losing 1-0 in the final. Former East Africa champions St Anthony's Kitale beat St Mary's Kisubi 2-0 to settle for bronze.

In rugby 15s, Kenyan sides failed to wrestle the crown from Ugandans as St Mary's Kisubi were crowned champions. National champions Butula Boys and St Anthony's Kitale took silver and bronze while All Saints finished fourth.

Koyonzo were crowned rugby 7s champions following their 21-0 victory against compatriots Vihiga. However, Kitondo fell to Uganda's Jinja Secondary School in playoffs to deny Kenya a clean sweep.

Sunday's fixtures

Volleyball

Finals

Kwanthanze v Kesogon (girls)

Namugongo (Uganda) v Namwela (boys)

Playoff

Stahiza v Bukedea (boys)