School Games: Musingu, Nyamira go for hockey titles in Rwanda

In Huye, Rwanda

Kenya will on Saturday aim to win three gold medals on the penultimate day of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) games.

The country's teams will aim for success in rugby sevens and hockey (boys and girls) which conclude at the Teachers Training Centre (TTC) Save.

Kenya is assured of gold and silver in rugby sevens with Koyonzo Boys High School and Vihiga Boys battling it out in the final. The country could also complete a medal sweep if Kitondo Secondary School see-off Uganda’s Jinja Secondary School in the play-off.

At the same venue, Kenyan sides will also be out to reclaim their girls' and boys' hockey titles they relinquished in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

National boys' champions Musingu Boys High School will tackle holders Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School of Uganda in the final.

In the girls' affair, Nyamira Girls Secondary School St Joseph's Girls Secondary School, Kitale and Tigoi Girls High School have a chance for a clean sweep as they play their last round robin matches.

Leaders Nyamira, who are on 13 points, take on defending champions and third-placed Kakungulu and a win will hand them their maiden regional crown, completing a memorable double.

St Joseph's Kitale, who are second also on 13 points, play Uganda's St Mary's College Namagunga, while fourth-placed Tigoi take on Gayaza School of Uganda.

If Nyamira beats Kakungulu, Tigoi will have a chance to finish third if they win against Gayaza by four or more goals.

Nyamira top the table with 13 points same as St Joseph's who have an inferior goal difference. Kakungulu are third with 10 points.

Nyamira coach Stephen Kigai said the country is in pole position to claim all medals and re-establish its dominance in the region.

"This year, our teams are stronger and better prepared for the battle ahead. The disappointment of the last two years has fuelled our resurgence and we must show Uganda who the hockey queens and kings are in the region," charged Kigai.

"I would be more happier if Nyamira wins gold but the ultimate goal is to ensure Kenyan success," he added.

In rugby sevens, Kenyan champions Koyonzo will be looking to improve on last year's silver and also claim a historic double. They have already beaten Vihiga twice - in the Western Region and National final, can they make it a hat-trick of wins or will Vihiga exact revenge?

"We face a wounded animal and that means we have to be at our best to beat them again. My boys want the golden prize this time after playing second fiddle last year," said Koyonzo coach Eliud Okwemba.

Vihiga coach Abdalla Abubakar has warned Koyonzo to expect a bruising battle.

"Koyonzo will not have their way again. We have learnt from our mistakes and are ready to exact revenge and claim the title," warned the coach.

Kenya lost the rugby sevens title to Uganda last year with Hanna International School winning gold in Arusha.

In handball, Mbooni Boys High School and Moi Girls Secondary School, Kamusinga will play ES Kigoma and Kiziguro both from Rwanda in third place playoffs.

Today's fixtures

Hockey

Boys

Final

Musingu v Kakungulu (Uganda)

Playoff

St Mary’s Kisubi (Uganda) v St Anthony’s

Girls

Kakungulu (Uganda) v Nyamira

St Joseph's v Namagunga (Uganda)

Tigoi v Gayaza (Uganda)

Semis

Basketball Boys

Ste Bernadette (Rwanda) v Laiser Hill

Buddo (Uganda) v LDK (Rwanda)

Volleyball

Boys

Namwela v Bukedea (Uganda)

Stahiza (Uganda) v Namugongo (Uganda)

Girls

Kwanzanthe v Ngora (Uganda)

St Aloys (Rwanda) v Kesogon

Football girls

Wiyeta v St Noa (Uganda)