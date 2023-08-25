School Games: Five teams chase slots in finals

Five Kenyan schools will be chasing final slots on Saturday on day eight of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games.

Laiser Hill Academy (boys' basketball), Wiyeta Girls Secondary School (football), Kesogon Mixed Secondary School, Kwanthanze Secondary School and Namwela Secondary School (all volleyball) have their work cut out in their respective semi-finals after what has been a mixed performance by Kenyan sides in this competition.

Laiser Hill, who finished top of Pool "A", will come up against homeside Ste Bernadette in the boys' basketball semi-final, while the other last four clash will pit holders Buddo Secondary School of Uganda against Lycee de Kigali (LDK) of Rwanda.

Laiser, who are the most successful side in the region with eight titles, are back in the semis after missing out last year. They finished fourth in their last appearance in 2019 in Arusha. The team's coach, Anthony Kirimi, is confident they can silence the hosts and qualify for Sunday's final.

"We have improved with each game and the lads believe they can go all the way to the final. We are not getting ahead of ourselves because we know our opponents are good and also have home advantage but we are on a mission to get to the final," said a bullish Kirimi.

Kenya’s other sides in the discipline were Dagoretti High School and Dr Aggrey Secondary. The country will not have representation in the girls' event as Butere Girls High School, Kaya Tiwi High School and Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School, South B fell at the preliminary stage.

In football, Wiyeta are the sole Kenyan side left standing with Butere's Red Commandos and Madira Girls High School's Soccer Assassins all failing in their quest.

The boys trio of St Anthony's Boys High School, Dagoretti High School and Shanderema Secondary School were also no match for their Ugandan counterparts.

Wiyeta will renew hostiles with St Noa Girls Secondary School of Uganda, who beat them in last year’s final in Arusha.

"We have unfinished business with them (St Noa) and I hope we will be able to overcome the disappointment of last year and secure our spot in the final," said Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara.

The other semi is an all-Ugandan affair between two-time winners Kawempe Muslim Secondary School and Amus College.

In volleyball, holders Kwanthanze and Kenyan champions Kesogon could set up a repeat of last year’s final if they overcome Ngora Secondary School (Uganda) and St Aloys of Rwanda in their respective semis.