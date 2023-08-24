School Games: Musingu out to make history in Rwanda

In Huye, Rwanda

Ten months ago, Musingu Boys High School hockey team were counting their losses after they were eliminated in the Western Region Games. It was yet another case of almost near as they failed yet again in their quest to qualify for the nationals.

They didn’t despair and tried again this year and finally struck gold. Not only did they qualify for the nationals, they won their maiden title after seeing off champions St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale 1-0 in the final in Eldoret in April.

Five months later, Musingu are on the brink of making more history after they sealed their slot in the hockey final of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here at the Teachers Training College (TTC) Save.

Once again, they ended the hopes of St Anthony’s after beating them 3-2 on post-match penalties after both sides had played to a 0-0 stalemate.

They are now one win away from completing a historic double, but will need to overcome defending champions Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School of Uganda in Saturday’s final.

Musingu will be keen to ensure the country regains its dominance in the sport after missing out on the crown in the last two editions.

Kakungulu Memorial Secondary won the title last year with Arusha Meru International School of Tanzania winning it in 2019.

Prior to that, Kenya has dominated the discipline since it was introduced to the regional games in 2007.

“Hockey has always been our stronghold and we will do everything to ensure it returns home, if not us then our counterparts St Anthony's or Mangu School,” said Musingu coach Benson Wabuyabo.

“Kakungulu are a great side and have improved over the years finally getting their hands on the title last year. I know the rest of the Kenyan teams will be supporting us and that will help us carry the day,” added Wabuyabo.

Strikers Andrew Manuni and Isaac Wanjawa have impressed for Musingu upfront and they will be key in their quest for the title against the gritty Ugandans.

Wanjawa, who tops the scoring charts with five goals, said they are excited to play in their first final on their debut at the annual regional showpiece.

“I think everyone said we were lucky when we won the national title, and no one tipped us to reach another final. We have silenced our critics but we want to achieve more greatness by securing the double,” Wanjawa said.

St Anthony’s will battle another Ugandan side, St Mary’s Kisubi in the third-place play-off.

Elsewhere, Kenyan sides Koyonzo Boys High School and Vihiga Boys High School will rekindle their rivalry in the rugby sevens final on Saturday.

Kenyan champions Koyonzo Boys saw off Uganda’s Jinja Secondary School 17-7 in Thursday’s semi-final as Vihiga beat compatriots Kitondo Secondary School 35-5 in the other last four encounter.

The final will be a repeat of the Kenyan decider which Koyonzo won 22-12 at Bullring grounds, Kakamega during the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games.