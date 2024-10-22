Rugby 7s scrapped as Glasgow set to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow

Glasgow was confirmed as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, the Scottish city stepping in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew due to cost concerns, with organisers set to deliver a pared-down edition of the multi-sport event.

Among the sports to be axed from the programme are badminton, cricket, hockey and rugby sevens.

The Games, which will run from July 23 to Aug. 2 in 2026, will feature 10 sports across four venues - athletics, swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3x3 basketball.

It will also feature para sports including athletics, swimming, track cycling and wheelchair basketball.

"Glasgow 2026 will have all the drama, passion and joy that we know the Commonwealth Games delivers even if it is to be lighter and leaner than some previous editions," Commonwealth Games Scotland chief executive Jon Doig said.

"It will be more accessible, delivered on a smaller footprint which brings our fans closer to the sporting action."

Glasgow also hosted the event in 2014 and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) CEO Katie Sadleir said the legacy of that edition would provide sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure, as well as world-class venues and expertise.

The Games were originally slated for Victoria but the state withdrew as host in 2023 due to rising costs. Malaysia briefly considered an offer to stage the event but rejected it in March citing time constraints as well as costs and funding issues.

Glasgow stepped in as a back-up venue in April and the Scottish government backed the bid to host a scaled-down version, with the CGF offering 100 million pounds ($130 million) in supporting funds.

Commonwealth Games Australia has also committed to a multimillion pound investment to help the Glasgow bid.

Five of the previous six editions of the Games were held in Australia or Britain and questions continue to swirl about their relevance, with top athletes often electing to skip them.