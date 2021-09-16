Rio Olympics scandal: Former Sports CS Wario sentenced to six years in jail

Hassan Wario

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Hassan Wario at the Milimani Law Courts on September 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The court however gave Wario an option of paying a fine of Sh3.6 million, in a ruling that the former Cabinet Minister described as ‘excellent’ while lifting his thumbs amid moderate celebrations at the court
  • Stephen Arap Soi, who was the Chef De Mission of Team Kenya in the 2016 Olympic Games, was not lucky after the court slapped him with a fine of over Sh115 million
  • Soi was convicted for conferring a benefit of Sh1.9 million to Hezekiah Kipchoge Keino and Francis Kinyili Paul

The anti-corruption court has convicted former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario to a six-year jail term for abusing his office in connection to the Sh55 million Rio 2016 Olympics scandal.

