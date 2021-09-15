Rio Olympics scandal: Former Sports CS Hassan Wario, Soi found guilty

Hassan Wario

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Hassan Wario at the Milimani Law Courts on September 15, 2021.

By Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

  • Their co-accused, former Principal Secretary Richard Ekai, Haron Komen, Francis Paul and Patrick Kimathi Nkabu were acquitted by trial magistrate Elizabeth Juma.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario is staring at a 10-year jail term after an anti-corruption court found him guilty of abusing his office in connection to the Sh55 million Rio 2016 Olympics scandal.

