Reprieve for Agoro Sare as Kisumu Day appeal thrown out

Agoro Sare High School football team will represent Nyanza region in the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games after an appeal against their victory by Kisumu Day Secondary School was thrown out on Thursday.

The nationals will be held in Kakamega from August 6-12.

The Homa Bay County school beat Kisumu Day on post match penalties that ended 7-6 after the game ended 0-0at the end of extra time on morning.

However, Kisumu Day challenged the victory, filing an appeal at the Nyanza Regional Secondary School Sports Association offices accusing Agoro Sare of fielding an ineligible player in the final.

The appeal was however dismissed on Thursday by the body.

"Agoro Sare's win has been upheld due to lack of authenticated documents presented as evidence and the player in question is a continuing student at Agoro Sare who reported last year in Form 2 and is now in form 3. Hence not a repeater," secretary of Nyanza Regional Secondary School Sports Association, Tom Odhiambo told Nation Sport.

Kisumu Day coach Booker Agutu said that they're down but not out.

"Kisumu Day has lost appeal against Agoro Sare on a technicality. The ministry is saying that Usenge never released the student from their NEMIS and therefore Dagoretti were using the student illegally. I have accepted the verdict. Down but not out, there is a Plan B," said Agutu.

The verdict came as a relief for Agoro Sare who will now make their maiden appearance at the nationals.

Agoro Sare Principal Isaac Okeyo said justice had finally been served.

"The appeal was dismissed for lack of evidence. We tabled critical evidence. We are happy that the best team that won the finals has been declared victorious," said Okeyo.

Now Agoro Sare High School and St Mary's Lwak Girls High School will represent Nyanza region in football contests at the nationals.