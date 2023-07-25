Drama in Nyanza Games as Kisumu Day appeal Agoro Sare loss

Controversy marked the end of the Nyanza Region Secondary School Games on Tuesday as Kisumu Day Secondary School appealed after losing the boys' football final to Agoro Sare Secondary School.

Kisumu Day, who were the defending champions, lost 7-6 on post-match penalties after the game ended in a stalemate at Maranda High School. In the appeal letter seen by Nation Sport, Kisumu Day allege that Agoro Sare fielded an ineligible player in their final match.

In the girls' final, Lwak Girls High School also won a penalty shootout against 2019 national champions Nyakach Girls High School to claim their maiden title.

Kisumu Day Team Manager Booker Odhiambo claims the player was part of the Dagoretti High School football team that participated in last year's games while in Form three.

In the appeal dated July 25, 2023, Odhiambo stated that the player in question is now playing for Agoro Sare, but also in Form three.

“He is therefore a repeater which is against the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Constitution part 11 (e). He is therefore an ineligible player in this year’s championship as a form three. It is due to this reason that Agoro Sare should loose the match," said Mr Odhiambo.

By the time the teams were departing after the closing ceremony, the verdict of the appeal was yet to be determined.

The boys' final was a repeat of last year's decider which Agoro Sare lost 2-0.

The match went into the extra time with Kisumu Day missing crucial goal scoring opportunities that they would later regret.

The first five penalty takers from both teams scored forcing the kick out to go to sudden death.

The heroics of shot stopper Agoro Sare keeper Michael Omondi is what would be the difference between the two teams after saving a penalty, gifting Agoro Sare the gong.