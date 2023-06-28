Raila to open Sh369m Homa Bay Stadium

Homa Bay County is putting up high quality sports facilities in a bid to host major events, Governor Gladys Wanga has said.

She said that the county government is putting up a Sh369 million stadium which Opposition leader Raila Odinga is expected to officially open on June 30.

The main pitch at Homa Bay County Stadium on June 27, 2023. Photo credit: Geroge Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

During the occasion, Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia are slated to play a match against a local team.

Wanga spoke when she witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of a sports academy at Kome village, Kanyamwa Kosewe Ward in Ndhiwa Constituency which is supported by Acakoro Football Academy.

“We don’t just want to be known for local matches, we need to be counted among the counties that can host international games as well,” she said.

Wanga said that the county will seek to host matches during the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), should the EAC “Pamoja Bid” placed by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania go through.

The running tracks at Homa Bay County Stadium on June 27, 2023. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

A month ago President William Ruto okayed the Afcon bid saying its is part of government efforts to harness sports talents.

Acakoro Football Academy General Manager Luka Mott said there is a similar academy in Nairobi and the one in Ndhiwa will be the first one in western Kenya.

Mr Mott also witnessed the ground breaking of the facility.