Homa Bay sports grounds no more than just grazing fields

A first time visit to some of the stadiums in Homa Bay County leaves one with the impression that the sports facilities are used for grazing cows.

From Kosele Sports Grounds in Rachuonyo South, Nyakiamo Sports Ground in Sindo Town, Mbita Stadium, Gor Mahia Stadium in Ndhiwa, and Kendu Bay ASK Showground, the story is the same for sports facilities in Homa Bay County.

Most of them are teeming with cows and other livestock which feed on green grass on the main pitch. Herdsmen have become the biggest beneficiaries of the failure by Homa Bay County government to develop the facilities. Some of the stadiums and sports grounds were built more than 40 years ago and have never been renovated since.

They are falling apart in disrepair. The only time the stadiums and sports grounds in Homa Bay County witnessed serious activities was during campaigns for 2022 General Election when politicians found convenient venues for political rallies in them.

Kosele Stadium located at Kosele Township along Kendu Bay-Oyugis Road holds a special place among locals as the venue of choice for sporting championships. It is a landmark in Rachuonyo South Sub-county headquarters.

Before being reduced to a venue for public barazas and political rallies, the stadium had a lockable gate and fence that controlled movement in and out of the facility. It had a main stand with seats and a roof over it. Today, two pillars that used to support the gate strand out as one approaches the entrance.

The gate has been vandalised by scrap metal dealers.

The main pitch at Kosele stadium in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay county in this photo taken on April 19, 2023. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Abdul Masud, a resident of Kosele, claims Homa Bay County government has not renovated the sports facility since the advent of devolution in 2013.

"The law requires members of the public to be involved in planning and development. I have often reminded Homa Bay County government officials to consider restoring Kosele Stadium whenever we have public participation exercises but no one ever pays attention," Abdul told Nation Sport.

The roof of the main dais is missing, probably blow off by strong wind, and the old fence that kept intruders at bay is missing.

Whenever it rains, the grounds become soggy and impassable.

The stadium has a clogged pit latrine with four doors but there is no running water, posing a health risk to people.

"This stadium sits on vast piece of land and if renovated, talented youth from this region stand to use it for sporting activities. If the county government had public interest at heart, it would renovate this stadium. Politicians prefer the stadium for hosting public gatherings because it is large enough, and there is no other facility that can host public meetings within Rachuonyo South Sub-County," he said.

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo recently visited the stadium to distribute relief food and hinted that the national government would take up renovation of the stadium.

He was hosted by local leaders, led by Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency Chairman Odoyo Owidi and Presidential Delivery Unit Director Silvance Osele who requested the national government to consider renovating the stadium.

It’s the same story at Nyakiamo and Mbita stadiums which are run down and do not have dias, gate nor a perimeter fence round it.

Meanwhile at Kendu Bay ASK Showground, traders have turned the football pitch into a space for drying fish.

Homa Bay County Volleyball Association chairman, John Odundo blames present and past leaders for turning a blind eye as the sports facilities become deplorable.

“Development of sports has not been a priority to officials of the past government. That is why in 10 years, nothing has happened by way of renovations at Kosele Stadium which was built more than 40 years ago,” Odundo said.

The only bright spot in the county is the Sh369 million Homa Bay County Stadium project which is being undertaken by the county government.

Governor Gladys Wanga told Nation Sport that she has an elaborate plan to build the other stadiums as well.

“Our county is home of sporting talents, and we are determined to develop this. Some of the best footballers in Kenya like Michael Olunga come from Homa Bay County,” she said.

The governor added that the stadiums she will build will help in nurturing talents of young people.

“We want to make our county a sports centre. National games will be played here and this will be possible if we have state-of-the-art sports facilities,” Wanga added.