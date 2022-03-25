Players, coaches urge counties to replicate new sports facility

Veteran coaches Robert Matano and Bob Oyugi have welcomed the opening of the Jamhuri Sports Grounds in Nairobi by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

The two tacticians, together with Kenya’s national women’s sevens rugby team, “Lionesses,” player Grace Adhiambo, said the project will go a long way in promoting Kenya's sports.

They urged the national and county governments to ensure such facilities are put up across the country.

"I have never seen such a sports facility in the entire Central and East Africa. It is only in Egypt and Tunisia where I saw such so I think it is a big step in improving our sports," said Tusker's coach Matano.

"We still have big space there, so I can just urge the government to build hostels for the athletes, stands among other key facilities."

Oyugi, who has been involved with securing scholarship abroad to talented players, said: "We are very happy with what happened today.

“I look forward to seeing others being done across the country. Governors should not wait for the national government to build for them stadiums. Right now, there are no jobs but with good facilities like that, people will get employment through sports.

Adhiambo, the Kenya “Lionesses” assistant captain, also hailed the development of the facility. "It is a good thing that we can now train on a good facility like this. As a team we thank the government for this development because it will go a long way in improving our performances outside there.