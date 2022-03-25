At last, Jamhuri Sports Grounds come to life after two years of renovations

It is a view to behold.

A spacious parking space, with a capacity of about 500 vehicles and food courts on either sides, is what meets your eye once you are granted access to Jamhuri Sports Grounds complex in Nairobi.

Kenya’s latest sports facility was officially opened for public use by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the official opening ceremony for the Jamhuri Sports Complex on March 25, 2022 in Woodley, Nairobi. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Inside the grounds are three football pitches and one rugby pitch with a neatly-trimmed grass surface.

The pitches, which have been fitted with underground sprinklers, are separated by walking paths done in cabros.

A running track, 3.7-kilometre murram running trail, two ablution blocks, two changing rooms, two picnic sites, children playing area and a power house are the other major developments that have changed the face of Jamhuri Sports Grounds complex.

The facelift, which began on August 6, 2020, has been undertaken by M.S. Dallo Holdings Limited at a cost of Sh609 million.

1/4 His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially opened Phase One of the ultra-modern Jamhuri Sports Ground in Woodley, Nairobi City County, developed by the National Gov't through the Ministry of Sports. pic.twitter.com/1m1zoVQ1B8 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 25, 2022

Until its closure for the renovations, rugby and football were the main sporting events held at the ground, which is surrounded by a canopy of trees to the left and high rise buildings to the right.

Consequently, it is the two sports that were played yesterday to mark its official opening.

Ex-internationals

A group of former Harambee Stars players, led by striker Dennis Oliech, faced off with Ngando Youth Sports Association (NYSA) and Dagoretti Girls.

Kenya Lionesses players try out the rugby pitch at new-look Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

On the other hand, Kenya national women's rugby team, Kenya Lionesses, who are preparing for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers clashed with Kenya Shujaa on the rugby pitch.

"He (President Kenyatta) wanted to make sure that the same young people who were using this space before continue to have access to it.

“That is why we focused on the sports that were being played here before which is football and rugby,” explained Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed, adding that the facility is still "work in progress.”

A volleyball pitch and flood lights are some of the other major developments to be made of the ground. While terming the opening of the facility for public use as "historic," CS Amina said the public will not be charged for using the place.

Instead, one will only be required to inform the management in advance of their plans to use the facility.

"The instruction from His Excellency the President is that the space will be free of charge as it was before.

“We will have to come up with a way of generating resources for the maintenance of this ground," she said.

According to the CS, the government will partner will other entities in ensuring that the facility maintain its scenic state.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed inpsects the ablution blocks at new-look Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

On the table include inviting private firms to develop the picnic sites and use them for advertisement purposes.

"Sports development and nurturing of talent is a responsibility for all of us, so as the government, we are happy to invite corporate sector to come on board.

“Two have shown interest and we hope that others will come on board and help us in developing this place," she said.

Encouraging corporates

As a way of encouraging corporates to support the sporting sector in the country, about two weeks ago, the CS announced that the government will be exempting individuals or companies from paying tax on the money spent in sponsoring sporting activities in the country.

To benefit from the programme, the entities must first seek clearance from the Ministry of Sports and also disclose the tune at which they intend to sponsor the sporting event.

An approval by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports will then be communicated in writing to the Commissioner General, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (right) and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo inspect the new-look Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

CS Amina said Friday that is was not easy to get the tax exemption, thus corporates "should capitalise of it."

She further hailed the facelift of Jamhuri Sports Grounds, noting that it will provide employment to the area residents.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed addresses journalists at Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Regarding the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, the CS said a tartan track will soon in be laid on the place.