Njoroge, Nyaruai save Kenyan blushes in Chess Olympiad

National champion Martin Njoroge Sunday secured his second win in the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai City, India, as Kenya failed to build on their round two victories, falling in both the open and women’s sections.

Gracing the Olympiad is a dream come true for the 25-year-old Njoroge of KCB Chess Club.

In the round three contest held at Four Points by Sheraton Resort, the national men’s team lost 2.5 -1.5 to South Korea, Njoroge upsetting Candidate Master (CM) Changhoon Kim to be Kenya’s only winner in the match.

Former Chess Kenya chairman Githinji Hinga, who is making his second Olympiad appearance, held International Master (IM) Hongjin Ahn, while Ben Nguku and Isaac Mukoko were floored by CM Sehyun Kwon and Geogiy Li.

Coming into this clash, Kenya had hoped to build on their 4-0 victory over Bhutan in the second round, as they eye a podium finish in their Group D category.

Debutante Mukoko returned to action on day three after being rested for teenage sensation Robert Mcligeyo in Saturday’s round two matches.

Kenya lost 4-0 to Chile in Friday’s opening rounds.

Following the round three loss, Kenya who are seeded 135 globally in the open section, dropped from 91st to 101.

One-hundred and eighty-eight countries are competing in the category where Kenya will Monday clash with Jordan.

In the women's section, Woman Candidate Master (WCM), Joyce Nyaruai was the only winner for Kenya, as the national women’s team lost 3-1 to Venezuela. It was the first match for Nyaruai in the Olympiad after being rested in both first and second rounds.

She upset Woman Fide Master (WFM) Roxanny Matute while debutante Cynthia Awino of Technical University of Kenya suffered her first loss of the competition in the hands of WCM Gabriela Annyd. Awino impressed by winning in both the first and second rounds.

The national women’s team lost 3-1 to Romania on Friday, but thumped Cameroon 4-0 on Saturday.

Kenya’s WFM Sasha Mongeli lost to Woman International Master Carolina Tislia in the third round where World Woman Amateur Under-1700 champion Glenda Madelta lost to WFM Vicmary C.