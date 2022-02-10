National Tae Kwon Do team jet out for Turkish Open

National Tae Kwon Do team

From Left, Innocent Wafula (Middleweight), Everlyn Aluoch (Middleweight), Mary Mureu (Featherweight), Ex-Corporal Nesmas Mbati (Team Manager), Master Eliakim Ogenga (Coach), Milka Akinyi (Lightweight), Sharon Wafula ( Bantam) and Shawn Michael (Featherweight) at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on February 10, 2022 before leaving for Turkey for the Turkish Open.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Master Eliakim Ogenga-coached side left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Thursday 4.00am and landed safely in Antalya at 3.00pm after connecting via Istanbul
  • Representing Kenya at the international event are Innocent Wafula (Middleweight) and Shawn Michael (Featherweight) in the men’s categories
  • Kenyans vying for points in the women’s categories are Mary Mureu (Featherweight), Everlyn Aluoch (Middleweight), Mildred Akinyi “Milka” Alango (Lightweight) and Sharon Wafula (Bantam)

The national Tae Kwon Do team has landed in Antalya, Turkey for this weekend's Turkish Open which is a pathway to to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games tickets.

