Narok set to host 2023 KECOSO Games

Narok County has been selected to host the 42nd edition of Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) Games.

The annual event will be held from August 19 to 26 this year.

KECOSO’s national committee led by its secretary general Omole Asiko toured the county on Friday where they made the announcement.

According to Asiko, Narok's choice was based on several parameters among them hotel capacity to host participants and good venues to host various sports.

“We have toured other counties and we are satisfied that Narok is the best option for this year’s games. We hope all will go as planned," Asiko told Nation Sport.

According to him, the committee had earlier visited Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri and Kirinyaga but their sports facilities didn’t meet the required standards.

The games have so far attracted 12 teams from the communications, transport and infrastructure ministries alongside parastatals which will take part in various sporting disciplines.

Teams will fight for titles in basketball, football, netball, volleyball, snooker, scrabble, pool, table tennis and athletics with more than 1,000 players expected to take part.

During the last edition that was held in neighbouring Kericho County in 2022, Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) were crowned the football champions.

PCK collected nine points same as Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) who however had inferior goal aggregate.

During the 40th edition which was held in Kisii County in 2019 Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) accumulated 157 points to clinch the overall title.

The main objective of the games is to enhance cohesiveness among participants.