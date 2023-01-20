KICOSCA Games: Football enters final stage as Kisumu reap big

Kakamega County football team will Saturday play against their neighbours Busia in the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games final in Kisumu.

On Friday, Busia won 1-0 against West Pokot in the first semi-final before Kakamega beat Nakuru with a similar margin to storm the final.

In the second semi-final played at Kisumu National Polytechnic, Elias Odinga scored the lone goal for Kakamega in second half.

Busia beat West Pokot through an own goal at Kasagam secondary school playing ground.

Busia and Kakamega came into the match having registered good performance in the groups stages by topping their respective pools.

Speaking after the match, Kakamega head coach Hesbon Nyabinge attributed their victory to good preparations saying his players followed instructions.

“Last time we did not take part in this Games something that made us to embark on serous training. We came for the title and nothing less,” said the tactician.

Kajiado head coach Elijah Njoroge, whose team was eliminated in the quarter-finals at the hands of Busia protested over poor officiating.

“Everybody saw that the referee was against us, I am really disappointed by these results,” he said.

He went on to say that some referees were incompetent with some teams being favoured and no action is taken against them.

Meanwhile, hosts Kisumu County scooped three titles in men's handball, men's basketball and golf.

In men's handball, Kisumu beat defending champions Nairobi 15-12 in the final to clinch the title.

The hosts went on to bag men's basketball title after beating Bungoma in the final.

In golf, Kisumu County led by their deputy governor Mathews Owili scooped the overall position with a score of 74.75 beating neighbours Nandi County to second position with 75.0 points.

The third place went to Nyamira county which was led by handicap 21 Joseph Ogweche, Jared Mogeni, Isaac Basweti, and James Onchwari aka Mache Mache with 76.5 points. Nyandarua County came fourth with 91 points.

In men's volleyball, Uasin Gishu bagged the title after they beat Tana River 3-0 at Kisumu National Polytechnic.

