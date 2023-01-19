KICOSCA Games: Uasin Gishu close in on volleyball titles

Uasin Gishu volleyball teams (both men and women) are on course to retaining their titles after they qualified for semi-finals of the ongoing Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games in Kisumu.

In the women quarter-finals played on Thursday at Kisumu National Polytechnic, Uasin Gishu, who are the defending champions beat Nandi 3-0 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Their male counterparts thrashed Busia County 3-0 to also qualify for the semi-finals to be played on Friday.

In other women's volleyball quarter-finals results, Kakamega beat Busia 3-0 while Bungoma defeated Kisumu with a similar margin. Nairobi County team also beat Kericho 3-0.

In men's category, Kiambu beat Murang’a 3-0 as Nakuru registered a similar win against Kilifi.

In women's basketball semi-finals, Nairobi who are the defending champions humbled Uasin Gishu 64-09 to make clear their intentions of retaining the title.

In the second semi-final played at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga sports ground, Bungoma stunned hosts Kisumu 25-23. Nairobi will now face Bungoma in the final on Friday.

Football will have new champions after Embu, who last won the trophy in 2022 when they hosted the championships, lost 6-0 to Homa Bay to exit at the group stage.

Busia qualified for semi-finals after they beat Kiambu 1-0 in the first quarter-final played at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium.

Kakamega, under the tutelage of Hesbon Nyabinge also qualified following a 2-0 win over Nairobi.

"We have set our eyes on the title, nothing less," said Nyabinge.

Other two quarter-finals pitting Ministry of Devolution against Nakuru and Uasin Gishu against West Pokot will be played on Friday.

Meanwhile, Busia County are this year's scrabble champions.

Busia finished top after winning 49 matches and a winning spread of 5501 points.

Separately, athletics and field events will be held on Friday and Saturday at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium.

Speaking to Nation Sport, KICOSCA Games secretary general Humphrey Kangea said they were forced to take the action since most participants double up in athletics and ball games.