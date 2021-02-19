Covid-19 lights up Nairobi cycling craze

Bernard Asim (right), 27, rides beside his colleague Steven Osunga, 26, along Ngong' road, one of Nairobi's latest roads to be upgraded to include a cycling and pedestrian lanes in Nairobi on January 28, 2021. Bernard, a development practitioner by profession, is the founder of 'Spin Kings', a cyclists group founded last year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and has now grown to a membership of over 300 members.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Odhiambo is among a growing number in Nairobi switching to cycling since the pandemic, despite a critical lack of bike paths
  • In his store for used bikes in the city centre, Jimmy Karumba said he experienced at least a 50 percent rise in sales in last year
  • Cycling is far from harmless in Nairobi: 69 cyclists died last year in the capital, according to the National Transport Authority

