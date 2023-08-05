Kwanthanze hope to fly Eastern region’s flag high in volleyball

As the clock ticks towards the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Kakamega County next week, the Eastern region is cautiously optimistic.

The region will be represented by schools in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties after they eclipsed the other counties at the regionals held at Machakos School a fortnight ago.

Save for Kwanthanze Secondary School and Lukenya School, which are flying the region’s flags in girls' volleyball and boys' 3x3 basketball respectively, the rest of the teams will debut at the annual championship.

The hope of the Eastern region rests on the shoulders of the peerless Kwanthanze. The African title holders are yet to drop any set from the zonal level.

The girls have dominated the charts since winning their first national title in 2013 having won the title six times, three of them in a row.

Their dominance spills to the East African stage where they have six titles under their name. Kwanthanze is pooled with regulars Soweto Secondary School of Nairobi, Viambani Secondary School, the Coast region champions and North Eastern's Senior Chief Adana School.

“We are in better shape this year and I am confident that it will be another successful campaign for the girls,”said Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari.

Mbitini Secondary School of Kitui County is the only school in the region sending two teams to the nationals. These are 3x3 basketball and football.

Mbitini will play Nyanza champions Lwak Girls Secondary School, Madira Secondary School, who are the runners up in the Western region and defending champions Wiyeta Secondary School.

"The girls are ready. Although it will be our first time to play at the national level, it does not mean we are weak. We may be the dark horses of the tournament,” Mbitini head coach Paul Muasya said.

Motivated by their maiden appearance at the nationals following a tough journey which culminated in a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Machakos School in the regional boys' football final, Matiliku Secondary School of Makueni County is hoping for a "David-vs-Goliath" moment as it readies itself for a tussle to lift the boys’ football title at the national stage.

The task includes beating hosts Shanderema Secondary School, 2019 beaten finalists Dagoretti High School of Nairobi region, regulars Serani Secondary School of the Coast region and newcomers Agoro Sare Secondary School of the Nyanza Region.

The principal, Johnstone Ndavi threw a party for the team this week to wish them luck, saying they stand a good chance of lifting the trophy at the national level.

“Telling from the way football giants have fallen on the way side at the regionals, it is hard to predict the winner,” he said.

Similarly, Syumile Secondary School of Makueni County, which are flying the region's netball flag to the nationals, have their eyes firmly set on the East African Secondary School Games set for Rwanda. Syumile beat Mwangala Secondary School of Kitui County 79-9 at Machakos School a fortnight ago in the final.

Although Syumile are not new at the national stage having been there last in 2019, coach Joseph Makau is cautiously optimistic. Makau, who also coaches the national netball team, hopes to translate his vast experience and exposure to guide Syumille to success.

“We stand a good chance of beating Nairobi, North Eastern and Rift Valley regions. However, we may have challenges beating Oyugi Ogango Secondary School which represents the Nyanza region.

Eastern teams for next week’s National Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Kakamega:

Football

Boys: Matiliku Boys High School

Girls: Mbitini Secondary School

Volleyball:

Girls: Kwanthanze Secondary

Boys: Tumaini Secondary

Netball: Syumile Secondary

Basketball 3x3:

Boys: Lukenya School, Mbooni Boys High School

Girls: Tala Girls High School, Mbitini Girls Secondary

Rugby7s: Kitondo School, Kangaru School