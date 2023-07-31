Nairobi teams shoulder huge expectations in Kakamega

Nairobi Region secondary schools have for long struggled to impose their dominance in national competitions, playing second fiddle to their Rift Valley and Western region counterparts.

Will the city schools end their poor run at this year’s National Secondary Schools Term Two Games set for August 7-12 in Kakamega County, or will the status quo continue?

To answer the question, it is important to assess the teams that the region will parade at the annual showpiece at the Kakamega High School, as schools do battle in football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, rugby sevens, netball and racquet games.

Leading Nairobi’s title charge will be boys’ and girls’ football champions Dagoretti High School and Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School. The two schools are certainly formidable sides and are not new to the national stage.

Dagoretti are making their return to the national after missing out last year after losing out in the semi-finals of the Nairobi Region Games to eventual winners Highway Secondary School.

They secured their revenge this year after beating Highway 1-0 in the final of the regional games at Moi Girls’ School, Nairobi. Dagoretti, fondly referred to as “Ditchez”, reached the final on their last appearance at the nationals in 2019, losing 5-4 on penalties to St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Dagoretti coach Joseph Makokha believes they now have enough experience to win the title.

“The disappointment of last year has spurred us on and these boys are hungry to deliver a first title and also go on to East Africa and shine,” said Makokha, who led Upper Hill School to the title in 2017. Coincidentally, it is the last time a Nairobi- based school won the boys’ football national title.

It will be a case of revenge for Dagoretti Mixed in the girls’ competition after losing out to Rift Valley’s Wiyeta Secondary School 3-1 on penalties in the final. Dagoretti Mixed, who play in next season’s Women’s Premier League Division One, will be playing at their third national finals.

Coach Joseph Orao predicts another final showdown with Wiyeta.

“I respect all teams, but we have unfinished business with Wiyeta. They beat us at the nationals and also at the East African level. It is time to settle the scores," warned Orao.

Volleyball will see last year’s representatives, Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School and Soweto Academy return to hunt for national glory.

Both teams reached the semi-finals last year as Cheptil Secondary school (Rift Valley) and Kwanthanze Secondary School (Eastern) won the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively.

Two-time national silver medalists Soweto will need something extraordinary to stop Kwanthanze, who added the African title this year to their Kenyan and East African titles.

“On a good day, we can beat any opposition, but we are not going to put pressure on our team. The target is to secure an East African slot,” said Soweto coach Joseph Makabwa. Hospital Hill High School was the last boys’ city school to win the national title in 2013.