KPA hit Ministry of Transport in Kecoso Games

Kenya Ports Authority on Sunday beat Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Urban Development match in 2-0 at the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games in Kericho County.

Heavy downpour disrupted proceedings in the second half, but did not deter the players from putting their best foot forward.

In the competition staged at Kericho Green Stadium, KPA’s Steven Mweni struck in the 10th minute before veteran winger Shaban Kenga made it 2-0 on 29 minutes.

Related Posta beat Zoo in Kecoso Games opener Other Sports

“We are satisfied with the performance of our players in their first match of the competition even under adverse weather conditions. We are used to playing in Mombasa which is hot as opposed to the cold and rainy weather in Kericho,” KPA coach Hamisi Kafani said.

Kafani said despite the heavy rainfall, his players put on a sterling performance.

Benard Ramoya, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development head coach, said his players did their best despite losing the game.

“We were playing against giants in the field, but the rainfall that pounded the field was a major impediment in the match,” Ramoya.

On Monday morning, Ministry of Transport will face-off with Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) while Communication Authority (CA) will play Kericho County in the afternoon.

Postal Corporation of Kenya on Saturday beat Zoo Kericho 2-0 in the opening day of the match.

In netball, Kenya Ports Authority hammered Kericho County in 84-06 (24-00, 45-04, 70-06, 84-06) in the first match.

KPA’s head coach Jescinta Safari said that the girls played well despite a short period of training because they weren’t sure of participating in the games.

“We came here prepared for the games and our target is to retain the title that we won in 2019. The girls played well and we want to maintain the momentum all the way to the finals,” said Safari.

In the second match, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) beat Ministry of Transport 68-22 (23-03, 36-09, 52-16, 68-22).

KCAA head coach Millicent Busolo was glad that her team managed to win the match.

In darts, KCAA managed to beat Ministry of Transport 19-8 while Kenya Airport Authority toppled Communications Authority in 19-8.

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA)'s David Kirimi beat Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA)'s Paul Mutai15-10 in snooker.

On Monday, KAA will be up against KPA in the first match of the volleyball competition while KCAA will face KCG.