Posta beat Zoo in Kecoso Games opener

Postal Corporation of Kenya beat Zoo 2-0 in the opening match of the Kenya Communication Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games in Kericho on Saturday.

Brian Marita opened the scoring for Posta in the 24th minute at Kericho Green Stadium.

Timothy Otieno missed a glorious chance to give Posta a 2-0 lead at the break after missing a penalty on 40 minutes.

Zoo Kericho goalkeeper Brian Lumumba sustained an injury on his right leg and was replaced by Benjamin Juma two minutes to half time.

Posta striker Michael Owino added the second on 80 minutes to ensure they start the championship with victory.

The games which were opened by the Kericho County Executive in charge of Sports Edna Ruto on behalf of Governor Erick Mutai who was away in Mombasa for the Council of Governors meeting.

“We are privileged as a county to host the competition, coming after the Kicosca Games,” Ruto said.

Posta head coach John Kamau said: "We want to be competitive. We are here to get to the finals and take the trophy home. We just need to improve our style of play and make sure that we go for the prize at the end of the games."

Zoo coach Herman Iswekha said: "We played well and this is good because we have been out for a long period."

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), the overall Kecoso title winners, will face the Ministry of Transport at the same venue Sunday afternoon.

The 41st edition of the games is taking place after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.