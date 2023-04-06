KETISA Games: NITA Athi River win women's football crown

The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) Athi River beat Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBTI) 3-2 in a penalty shootout to clinch the Kenya Technical Institutions Sports Association (KETISA) women’s football crown at Nakuru Boys High School on Thursday.

After a barren draw in regulation and extra time, the tie was decided through penalties.

NITA Athi River scored through Tadicha Halima, Lavenda Owiti and Rose Matendechere while Jackline Musinga missed.

KIHBT converted their two spot kicks through Charity Wambui and Mary Kebande while Florence Aoko, Faith Njeri and Grace Aoko were unsuccessful.

“It was a tight game and we gave the best show. I’m happy I have converted a penalty kick which has enabled our team to win the women’s football cup and we hope to retain it next year,” said Matendechere after the match.

En route the final, NITA Athi River beat Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) Nakuru 4-3 in their semi-final match that was also decided through penalties after a 0-0 draw in normal and extra time.

In the second semi-final clash, Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBTI) beat the Kenya Institute of Surveying and Mapping (KISM) by a solitary goal.

In the third-play offs, KITI claimed bronze when they hammered KISM 4-0 in a one-sided encounter that the hosts dominated for the entire 90 minutes.

Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) won the rugby sevens trophy after beating hosts KITI 12-5 in a thrilling final showdown.

Earlier in the first semi-final, KIMC beat East Africa School of Aviation (EASA) 7-0 while in the second semi-final, KITI thrashed NITA Mombasa 14-5.

In floorball competition which was played in round-robin format, Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) won the men’s title when they amassed 13 points, two ahead of second-placed KIHBT.

NITA Nairobi had 10 points while Institute of Energy Studies and Research (IESR) and EASA collected four points each. NITA Athi River finished bottom without a point.

In the women’s category, NITA Nairobi dominated with 15 points followed by KIHBT with 10 points. KEWI were third with nine points, IESR and NITA Athi River had four points each while EASA finished last with three points.

In athletics, KIHBT emerged as the overall winner with 249 points followed by KITI (195) and KEWI (155). Railways Training Institute recorded 139 points while KISM were fifth with 122 points.