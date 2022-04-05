Kenya to grace 2023 Special Olympics Games

Kenya will send a total of 76 athletes to the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

The quadrennial event is scheduled for June 17-24.

Special Olympics is a global organisation that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance and inclusion among people with and without intellectual disabilities.

Speaking Tuesday at the University of Nairobi grounds during the Special Olympics media workshop, Special Olympics Kenya Chairman of Sports, Vincent Mungai said plans are in top gear for the regional trials to commence.

“We could have participated in Winter Games in Russia next year January, but the games were cancelled due to the ongoing Ukraine and Russia feuds. But now our focus is on the Summer Games and we want to field strong teams to will bring pride to our nation,” said Mungai.

Kenya will field teams in Basketball 3x3, volleyball girls, beach volleyball boys and girls, handball boys ,athletics, golf (girls), Bocce, cycling and badminton.

Special Olympics fields a minimum of three and maximum seven athletes in various disciplines.

At the same time, Special Olympics Kenya will in June hold a Law enforcement TorchRun that seeks to sensitize inclusivity of persons with disability and peace across the nation.

Special Olympics Kenya official Susan Masila said they will conduct the three-week event in seven counties perceived to be hot spots for violence.

They are Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu and Mombasa counties.

“We will have Police, leaders, officials from Cooperates and youth of these counties pledge to keep peace before and after elections.The funds raised will then be used to prepare the athletes for the forthcoming Summer Games and future events," said Masila.

“I don’t know why sponsors haven’t invested in us but I appeal to people of good will and companies to come on board and help these athletes also prosper in their different fields,” she added.