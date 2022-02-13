Kenya's Tae Kwon Do exponents end Turkish Open on sour note

Kenya’s remaining two exponents at the Turkish Taekwondo Open, Innocent Wafula and Shawn Michael Ochieng’, bowed out of the two-day tournament in Antalya on Sunday.

Both of them had earned first round byes in the draw held on Saturday night.

Wafula, who was seeded eighth, suffered a 10-1 quarter-final loss at the hands of ninth seeded Sari Yunus from the Turkish National team in the Senior Men (-87 kilogrammes) category which attracted 24 contestants.

Over a quarter an hour later, fifth seed Ochieng’ lost 18-8 against unseeded Kilic Yusuf from Turkey in the quarter-final of Senior Men (-68kgs) category.

The losses come one day after compatriots Milka Akinyi (lightweight), Everlyn Aluoch (middleweight), Sharon Nafula (bantamweight) and Mary Muriu (featherweight) were also eliminated.

Eighth seed Akinyi succumbed narrowly 14-13 to Cakal Sevval from Turkey in the round of 16. Wakoli suffered a 25-9 loss against Edanur Celik (Turkey) in the round of 16. Muriu, who was seeded eighth, got a first round bye in the draw conducted on Friday night before being outwitted by Moon Yeong Soon (South Korea) 20-10 in the quarter-finals. Aluoch lost 17-3 to Sila Gencer (Turkey) in the round of 16.

Fourteen national teams including four from Africa (Kenya, Niger, Morocco and Central Africa Republic) competed at the Turkish Open, a ranking tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.