Kenya's Tae Kwon Do exponents end Turkish Open on sour note

The national Tae Kwon Do team train in Antalya, Turkey

The national Tae Kwon Do team train in Antalya, Turkey on February 11, 2022 ahead of Turkish Open.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Fourteen national teams including four from Africa (Kenya, Niger, Morocco and Central Africa Republic) competed at the Turkish Open, a ranking tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
  • The Kenyan side leaves Turkey on Monday 6pm and is scheduled to arrive on February 15 at 1am. 

Kenya’s remaining two exponents at the Turkish Taekwondo Open, Innocent Wafula and Shawn Michael Ochieng’, bowed out of the two-day tournament in Antalya on Sunday.

