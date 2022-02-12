Kenya's Tae Kwon Do exponents on the losing end in Turkish Open

The national Tae Kwon Do team train in Antalya, Turkey

The national Tae Kwon Do team train in Antalya, Turkey on February 11, 2022 ahead of Turkish Open.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Seeded eighth, Akinyi, who became the first woman to represent Kenya at the Olympics back in 2008, lost narrowly 13-14 to Cakal Sevval from Turkey in the round of 16
  • In senior women bantamweight (-53kg), which has attracted 32 contestants, Sharon Nafula Wakoli was humiliated 25-9 by Edanur Celik (Turkey) in the round of 16
  • Aluoch was also outdone in her first bout, losing 17-3 to Sila Gencer (Turkey) in the round of 16

Kenyans Mildred Akinyi “Milka” Alango (lightweight), Everlyn Aluoch (middleweight) and Sharon Nafula (bantamweight) Saturday begun the Turkish Tae Kwon Do Open in Antalya, Turkey on the wrong footing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.