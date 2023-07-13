Kaplong pip Chemasingi to enter Bomet football final

Hosts Kaplong Boys High School utilised home ground advantage to edge out Chemasingi 1-0 and qualify for the football finals during Bomet County Secondary Schools Term Two ‘B’ games at Kaplong Boys High School sport ground on Thursday.

The winners had to wait until the 15th minute when Dennis Mogaka collected a rebound and unleashed a powerful volley that easily beat a hapless Chemasingi custodian Gideon Ruto to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

Kaplong Boys High School will now meet their arch-rivals Tenwek Boys High School in what is expected to be a thrilling final on Friday.

Tenwek had defeated stubborn Olbutyo Boys High School 2-1 in the other semi-final tie. Tenwek scored their goals through Nimrod Kipng’etich and John Harnold while Olbutyo Boys got their consolation goal through Shadrack Kiprotich.

Kaplong Boys’ chief Principal Mike Yator told Nation Sport that they had to change the approach of the game when they realised that their opponents were tough on them and the style worked well.

“Our opponents were tough and we had change tack. That allowed my boys breach their defence and score the goal,” said Yator.