Kisumu Day in hot group, fireworks expected in Bomet

Defending champions Kisumu Day Secondary School will renew their rivalry with Agoro Sare High School and St Mary's School Yala at the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games set to kick off next Tuesday at Maranda National School in Siaya County.

The three schools have been grouped together in Pool ‘B’ dubbed “Group of Death” alongside Masara Secondary in what is expected to be an explosive football contest in Bondo.

Elsewhere, Bomet County basket champions Tenwek High School will renew their rivalry with Kaplong Boys High School in basketball’s 3x3 contest as the Bomet County Secondary School Term Two ‘B’ competition gets underway on Wednesday at Kaplong Boys High School.

Kaplong Boys hope to avenge their loss at the hands of Tenwek in Term One games staged at Mulot High School on March 25 when Tenwek won 51-37 in a thrilling final. Tenwek’s chief principal, Mike Yator, believes his side will produce good results and win the title.

“We are motivated by the fact that we beat all our opponents at the Sotik Sub-county Games and we hope to replicate the same performance during county games,” Yator told Nation Sport.

In the girls' competition, reigning champions Kaboson Girls Secondary School are expected to extend their supremacy.

Others games to be featured in the three-day championships are football, volleyball, netball, sevens rugby and racquet games, according to Bomet County Secondary Sports Association secretary Nicholas Kurgat.

Repeat of 2022 final

In Kisumu, Kisumu Day will play a repeat of last year’s final against Agoro Sare in their opening match, a match which Kisumu Day coach Booker Odhiambo is keen to win again.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Odhiambo said Kisumu Day commonly, referred to as “Yudheee”, are eager to cement their dominance over the Homa Bay County football champions, as they set the eyes on going to Kakamega which will host this year’s national games.

Kisumu Day defeated Agoro Sare 2-0 in the finals last year played at Kisii School having been relocated from Asumbi Technical Training Institute due to crowd trouble.

"We are ready for Nyanza. Kisumu Day will rule any day in the regionals because the levels of preparations we have had are way beyond the normal secondary school games," said Odhiambo.

He added: “We know the strengths and weaknesses of our opponents and I believe if we are okay — according to plan and inside our tactical offensive and defensive plays — we will crush everyone.”

To qualify, Kisumu Day saw off rivals Onjiko High School which has also been pooled in Group ‘A’ alongside Usenge High School.

Onjiko gave Kisumu Day a difficult time in the finals with the defending champions only managing to sail through with a solitary goal scored in the early minutes of the first half.

A brilliant player to watch will be Dancun Omalla, who is brother of Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars striker Benson Omalla who was second on the top scorer's list in the just concluded FKF Premier League.

Dancun, who is also a forward for the Kisumu Day football team, is also a goal poacher having exhibited a good show with dribbling and goal scoring skills.