Kamukunji ground, from venerated volleyball arena to unkempt market

If there is a venue that brings nostalgic feelings to many volleyball lovers it is Kamukunji ground in Nyeri.

Due to its strategic location, bang in the middle of town, the ground was a perfect venue for regional and national volleyball league matches.

Many teams from around the country used to come to Nyeri for major competitions held at the ground.

A good number of former and current stars sharpened their skills at Kamukunji ground, popularly called “Dedan Kimathi Stadium” by locals in honour of Kenya’s departed freedom fighter.

Kenya Volleyball Federation Aberdare region branch treasurer Charles Muriithi says the ground was the home of volleyball a few decades back where giants used to size each other up and test their skills in the game.

“Back in 1990, major teams like KCB, Posta, Telkom, and others used to converge here. We used to have mammoth crowds, many travelling from outside the county, to watch matches and this used to have a big economic impact on Nyeri town,” said Muriithi.

The former volleyball coach pointed out that in those glory days, schools like Giakanja Boys Secondary, Kiriti, Ruthagati Boys, Muruguru Girls, and Kahiga Secondary dominated the game due to the influence of the established teams from the region.

Makeshift structures at Kamukunji hawkers market in Nyeri town on April 11, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

He added: “Then Nyeri used to host teams from the forces like Laikipia Air Base as well as from the Kenya Prison and Kenya Police. Hotels used to be fully booked ahead of these championships.”

But all that is seemingly gone. The famous sports ground has been turned into a hawkers market.

At the main entrance, one is welcomed by a conspicuous advertising board written “Kamukunji Hawkers Market” and an aroma of mutura and chapati wafting from the many makeshift eateries.

In May 2020, the county government relocated traders from Gakere Street, Nyeri town's busiest area, to Kamukunji in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision was faulted by many residents since Kamukunji was the only open public space in the town.

A youth leader, Mohamed Muturi, termed the decision as an insult to the sports fraternity adding that it demonstrated that the county government does not prioritize sports at all.

Makeshift structures at Kamukunji hawkers market in Nyeri town on April 11, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

“The effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 as well as de-congest the town was okay, but why move the traders to Kamukunji grounds while Whispers Park is enough? Are they on a mission to kill what is remaining of sports in this region?” posed Muturi.

He pointed out that the fact that the hawkers have not been relocated three years later shows that the county did not care about sports and volleyball in particular.

At the moment there is no public space that can be used by volleyball teams for training or for staging competitions.

“How do leaders start making noise about alcoholism and drug abuse in the region without first asking about what choices the youth have been left with in the absence of stadiums and other sports facilities? They are jobless, what do you expect?” Muturi wondered.

But he is hopeful. “The county government has shown interest in reviving sports and giving back this ground for sports use should be a priority.”

With the introduction of devolution, one would expect robust sports development and promotion, but according to Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge, the county has prioritised social services more than sports.

“Sports must be built as an industry. It is the only industry today that is dedicated to our young people. Unfortunately, the leadership is short-sighted that it does not see the potential of sports,” said Mathenge.

“Nyeri has a big potential in volleyball and short races in athletics but when the sportsmen and women have to compete with a market for space, you wonder whether the county values sports,” said Mathenge, himself a former volleyball player.

Since late last year, the county government has been talking about moving the traders to the newly constructed Asian Quarters matatu terminus.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga's administration had pledged to relocate the traders by February. Two months after the deadline, the market at Kamukunji is still very much in place.

“We have now completed all works at the new bus park. This will pave way for the relocation of the matatus to the Asian Quarters. There are 600 stalls available for the traders. Once this is done, we will clear Kamukunji grounds," said Kahiga in a statement on Wednesday.