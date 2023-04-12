Machines spring to life at Embu’s Moi Stadium after an uneasy 10-year wait

There is palpable anticipation among sports fans in Embu County as the rehabilitation of the rundown Moi Stadium finally begins.

Construction work is being done at top speed under the supervision of Kenya Defence Forces engineers. It is a race against time to complete the stadium by mid next month in time for the June 1 Madaraka Day celebrations that will be held at the facility.

The refurbishment will cost Sh300 million. The contractor is using precast concrete technology, where most of the components are delivered at the site ready for use.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire said that she is happy with the quality and pace of the work. She hailed the precast technology as cost-saving, durable and time-saving.

“We are able to reduce the period to time that it would have taken to put up such a project using conventional construction methods. We will be saving costs by up to 30 per cent,” she said.

Part of Embu Stadium usually experiences flooding during rainy seasons, making it dangerous for use by sportspersons. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

The stadium which is situated 138 kilometres from Nairobi, is strategically positioned at the gateway to the upper Eastern region, making it convenient for hosting sporting activities.

When the previous Embu County administration began building the stadium in 2013, two Football Kenya Federation clubs KCB and Thika United (which was relegated) and National Super League side Talanta FC (which earned promotion) showed interest in using the venue for their home matches.

However, the teams lost interest due to the slow pace and shoddy work at the stadium.

Other top clubs defending league champions Tusker, KCB and AFC Leopards were also interested in making Embu Stadium their home-ground due to its proximity to Nairobi.

The county government had constructed terraces, dressing rooms, ablution blocks, a VIP stand and had promised to complete the canopy for the terraces but that was never done.

Before renovation work began, the stadium was in a sorry state. The playing surface neglected and pools of water stagnated on parts of field during the rainy season.

Construction work continues at Embu stadium which is undergoing a facelift to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Last year, Attorney General Justin Muturi and Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji complained about the poor state of the stadium.

Mukunji, who has been holding football tournaments in the area, said players were at risk of being injured while playing at the stadium and there was lack of drinking water.

In 2020, the stadium was temporarily turned into a muguka (a stimulant) market, locking out athletes. Youths would gather at the terraces to chew muguka as they whiled away time.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said that the work done by the previous county administration did not match the Sh180 million said to have been spent on the stadium.

“That the stadium cost Sh180m is a criminal offence and those who participated in it should be in jail because when I check, I do not see where that amount was spent.,” said Namwamba.

A section of Embu stadium during a dry period before facelift started. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

“I have written to the Auditor General to conduct a special audit on the amount spent on stadiums in the country and those who will be found to have misappropriated public resources will face action.”

Embu Football Kenya Federation chairman Charles Njagi said that the county has a lot of talented youth but a lack a conducive playground.

Embu’s County 3K FC is in the FKF Division 1 League, while Ewasco Football Club is currently leading in the FKF Division 2 League, where it plays alongside Dummen Orange FC and Ishiara FC also from Embu.

CS Namwamba announced that Embu will build the first composite “sports city” at Njukiri Showground, about seven kilometres from Embu town.

The mega facility will be a 20,000- seater stadium, which will include a football turf, athletics track, swimming pool, a recording studio, and basketball and tennis courts.

“We are committed to ensuring that sports and the arts — both creative and performing — become vibrant in Embu County and that our youth can monetise their talents in these areas, make a living out of them, and live active and productive lives,” said Mbarire.