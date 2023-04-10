No plan for resumption of construction work at Eldama Ravine Stadium in Baringo

Planned construction of Eldama Ravine Stadium situated just two kilometres away from Eldama Ravine town in Baringo County brought hope to local youth in the region.

Eldama Ravine Stadium project was conceived by Governor Benjamin Cheboi in 2015 in his first term in office. Determined to put 30 acres of idle stadium land to good use , the county government erected wire mesh and a perimeter fence round the stadium at a cost of Sh2 million to make it secure.

Little did youth from the area know they were in for a rude shock. Their joy was cut short in 2017 when Governor Stanley Kiptis beat Cheboi in the General Election that year and took over the county leadership, then work on the stadium stalled abruptly.

A site visit this week revealed nothing more than a dusty open ground. Vandals have carted away the wire mesh, and the perimeter wall has not only been felled, but the building stones have also been stolen and ferried away from the site by vandals operating at night.

A dais at Eldama Ravine Stadium in Koibatek, Baringo County on March 30, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

There also no signage at the grounds.

Ravine Roses Football Club, Maji Mazuri FC, Poror FC, Sikuru FC, HomeBoyz FC are among the local teams which call the stadium home but which have now been left to seek alternatives.

During our visit to the stadium, Nation Sport team saw trainee drivers using what should be the athletics track for their practical driving sessions.

When complete, Eldama Ravine Stadium was meant to have facilities for football, athletics, volleyball, basketball, handball and a swimming pool.

Talented footballers from the area like Sammy Kipkemoi hope one day, either the county leadership or the national government will take up reconstruction of the stadium located in an area which lends itself for use as a base for high altitude training.

Athletes train at Poror High School grounds in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County on March 09, 2023. Due to lack of a stadium in the area, this is the alternative for athletes or they travel to Eldoret. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“Many talented youth have seen their sporting potential go to waste because of lack of training facilities here. Some have moved to other places to revive their careers.

A stadium is essential for athletes, and many have left this place for other areas like Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and Kapsabet in Nandi County,” Kipkemoi who used to play football until 2017 when he gave up the sport said.

“I used to play football here as part of a team in the Football Kenya Federation Division Two league but that is no longer the case now. We were shocked when we came here one day and found the gate missing.

The fence had been brought down and some of the construction materials taken away. It is so sad that this is happening in an area with many talented youth who, unfortunately can’t further their sporting careers,” George Kipkogei, another youngster from Eldama Ravine, says.

The entrance to Eldama Ravine Stadium in Koibatek, Baringo County on March 30, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Governor Cheboi said he has approached Sports Kenya to take over the project and to fund construction work at Kabarnet and Eldama Ravine stadiums because the county government does not have adequate funds to complete the project.

“I had good plans for sports men and women in this region. Unfortunately, I was not re-elected to office in 2017 and those plans were not fulfilled. We have approached Sports Kenya to assist us in funding work at the two stadiums because the county government has a small budget and there is a lot to do across the county,” Cheboi said.

“We are in discussions with Sports Kenya to come in as a partner to upgrade the stadiums to good condition,” said Cheboi.

Famous athletes from Baringo County include National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat.

Athletes training in the region have been forced to use Poror High School and Metipso Primary School playing grounds for their speed sessions as they prepare for locally and international races.

Barnaba Kitilit, chairman of Baringo County Athletics Kenya Branch who also heads Baringo-based Torongo Athletics Club, said young athletes have been forced to travel to venues in Nakuru and Uasin Gishu counties for speed sessions, which is proving expensive.