Jubilation in Team Kenya camp as MPs edge closer to titles in Rwanda

The Kenyan contingent in Kigali, Rwanda, for the East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games was jubilant on Wednesday after the men’s and women's volleyball teams and men’s basketball side won their respective matches.

Hosts Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan, Burundi, Tanzania and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) are the other teams in the 13th edition of the games.

Kenya men’s volleyball team maintained their winning streak in the tournament with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-22 and 25-20) victory over Rwanda at Ecole Notre Dame Gymnasium to edge closer to the title.

Amidst cheers from their supporters, the Kenyan legislators tormented their Rwandan counterparts with killer spikes.

In their previous matches, the Kenyan lawmakers defeated South Sudan 3-0 (27-25, 26-12 and 26-24) and Uganda 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23).

In their next match on Friday, the peerless Kenya men’s volleyball team will square it out with Tanzania.

On Wednesday night at Ecole Notre Dame Gymnasium, Kenya women’s volleyball team, captained by Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, thumped Rwanda 3-0 (25-9, 25-19 and 26-24) with Parliamentary Service Commissioner Faith Gitau stealing the show with her killer spikes.

Kenya faces Tanzania on Thursday night in a match anticipated to be explosive.

In the men’s basketball contest, Kenya stunned South Sudan 42-39 at Lycee de Kigali Gymnasium.

The fourth quarter was thrilling, with Kenya impressing with superb defensive and offensive play.