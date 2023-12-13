Dan Wanyama powers Kenya past S. Sudan in Parliamentary Games

Kenya men’s volleyball team on Tuesday defeated South Sudan 3-0 to maintain their winning streak at the ongoing East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games in Kigali, Rwanda.

In the match played at the Ecole Notre Dame Gymnasium, Kenya was steered to victory by Dan Wanyama, the chairman National Assembly Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism.

The Webuye West MP’s experience as a former Kenya national volleyball team captain came in handy for the team in the games.

They were too good for South Sudan, winning 27-25, 25-12 and 26-24.

Last Sunday, Kenya whipped Uganda 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23) in a highly charged match at the same venue.

Teamwork, precision and determination proved crucial for the Wanyama–led side in the match.

Kenya is set to face Rwanda Wednesday evening in their third match of the competition.

In football, Kenya hammered East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) 5-0 at Pele Stadium in Kigali last Sunday.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali scored a brace while Wanyama, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau scored a goal apiece in Kenya’s big win.