Japan opens mass vaccination centres ahead of Olympics

A nurse waits to inoculate people with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Tokyo on May 24, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Carl Court | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Public opinion is largely opposed to holding the Olympics this summer but organisers insist the event can be held safely.
  • The majority of athletes and others staying in the Olympic village will be vaccinated before they enter Japan, but inoculation is not required to participate.

Tokyo

