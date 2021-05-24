China probes deaths of 21 runners after freak weather hits ultra-marathon

This photo taken on May 22, 2021 shows rescuers carrying equipment as they search for runners who were competing in a 100-kilometre cross-country mountain race when extreme weather hit the area, leaving at least 20 dead, near the city of Baiyin in China's northwestern Gansu province.
 

Photo credit: Pool | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • China's top sports body also vowed to tighten safety rules on holding events across the country.
  • Survivors gave shocking testimony of events on the rugged mountainside, where unconfirmed meteorological reports to local media said temperatures had plunged to as low as minus 24 degrees Celsius (minus 11 degrees Fahrenheit).

Beijing

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Spain leave Ramos out of Euro 2020 squad

  2. US-based Kenyan sprinter eyes national 400m hurdles record

  3. Nairobi Stima facing dark future in NSL

  4. Caf bans Gor Mahia duo for attacking match official

  5. Aguero close to Barcelona deal, says Guardiola

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.