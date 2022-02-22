Indian 16-year-old stuns chess world champion Carlsen

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

In this file photo taken on June 26, 2018 Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, poses for a photograph on his arrival at an airport in Chennai after becoming the world's second youngest chess grandmaster ever. India's teenage grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has won praise for his victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing Airthings Masters rapid chess

Photo credit: Arun Sankar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The teenager's victory follows an underwhelming performance in the tournament so far where his previous victory came in the eighth round over grandmaster Levon Aronian.
  • "His results in the past six months has swung between extremes," Praggnanandhaa's coach RB Ramesh was quoted as saying on ESPN.
  • "The fluctuation can be worrying and needs to be stabilised. This win against Magnus is important. Beating one of the strongest players in chess history is a huge moment for him."

New Delhi, India

