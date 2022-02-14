Wanjala re-elected as Chess Kenya President

Re-elected Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala says that his administration's main task in its second term in office will be to produce more top chess players.

Wanjala, a banker by profession, was handed a fresh four-year term during Sunday's Annual General Meeting in Nairobi.

A total of 125 delegates from across the country participated in the delayed elections with Wanjala, who is also the Equity Chess Club captain, garnering 109 votes.

Judith Kiragu, who was his only challenger for the top seat, got a paltry 13 votes, while three votes were declared spoilt.

Peter Duke Micheka, who had last year expressed interest in the top seat, and petitioned the Sports Disputes Tribunal over the delayed elections, pulled out of the race.

The rest of the incumbents also retained their seats as follows; Andrew Owili (Vice president), John Mukabi (Secretary General), Aurelia Chumo (Deputy Secretary General), Gilbert Wandera (treasurer), Terence Chazima (Assistant treasurer), Ivini Magoiga (Branch Secretary) and Rodah Olise (Secretary - Gender and Special Needs).

They will be in office until 2026.

"We will be investing more on high level training of promising juniors towards International Master (IM) status," said Wanjala.

"We will also introduce pre-international tournament camps for team Kenya. For major events such as the World Olympiads, the camps will be held outside the country."

Kenya has already selected a team for the 2022 World Chess Olympiad in Moscow, Russia.

The male players are Candidate Master Ben Magana, Ben Nguku, Martin Njoroge, Githinji Hinga and Robert Mcligeyo.

Their female counterparts include: Woman Fide Master Sasha Mongeli, Woman Candidate Master Joyce Nyaruai, World Women’s Amateur champion Madelta Glenda, Jully Mutisya (Nakuru Chess Club) and Cynthia Awiono (Technical University of Kenya).

Wanjala’s other promises include: getting more sponsors for national events, thus reducing entry fees to clubs and players, introducing U-25 and U-20 championships to cater for university students and coming up with over 50 seniors championships to retain experienced players in the local chess scene.

He also promised increased prize distribution to a minimum of the first 10 players in all national events and introduction of special prizes for over 50 best university students and persons living with disability.