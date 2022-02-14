Wanjala re-elected as Chess Kenya President

Bernard Wanjala

Chess Kenya Chairman Bernard Wanjala (left) receives Russia Deputy Prime Minister on arrival at Kisumu International Airport on Friday 17, August 2018.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Judith Kiragu, who was his only challenger for the top seat, got a paltry 13 votes, while three votes were declared spoilt.
  • Peter Duke Micheka, who had last year expressed interest in the top seat, and petitioned the Sports Disputes Tribunal over the delayed elections, pulled out of the race.

Re-elected Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala says that his administration's main task in its second term in office will be to produce more top chess players.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.