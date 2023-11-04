Handball: Nairobi Water make light work of JKUAT

Brenda Musambai and Cecilia Katheu emerged top scorers with nine goals each as record champions Nairobi Water whitewashed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 42-16 during their Kenya Handball Federation women's National League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The win saw Nairobi Water join leaders National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and second-placed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who were both inactive this weekend, on 14 points.

Cereals have 14 points from eight matches, while KDF and Nairobi Water have a similar tally from seven matches each played.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said their aim was to finish the season unbeaten and retain the title.

"We are not feeling the pressure just yet. It's one game at a time with eyes on the title. We will play Rising Stars tomorrow which is also another easy fixture but we will not be overconfident," said Ochieng.

Gladys Chillo and Tracy Ongiri added eight and five goals for Nairobi Water while Terry Akinyi (7)and Esther Gathoni (4) led JKUAT.

In the other matches played at the same venue, University of Eldoret (UOE) Pippers bagged four points after they defeated National Youth Service 37-30 and got a walkover against Buccaneers Junior who failed to honour the fixture.

Against NYS, Kevin Rotich and Alphan Ndege bagged 10 and nine goals respectively for Pippers while Nguta Nguma (6), Francis Opiyo (5) and Dennis Kiplagat (5) scored for the losers.

Trans Nzoia beat Wakanda 34-32 before playing to a 36-36 draw with Hunters in another match.

Sunday fixtures (All matches to be played at Nyayo)

UOE Pippers v Wakanda (M) 9am

Trans Nzoia v Black MAMBA (M) 10:30am

Wakanda v Hunters (M) 12pm

NYS v UOE Pippers (M) 1:30pm

KU v Trans Nzoia (M) 3pm