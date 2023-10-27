Handball: GSU eye Boomerang scalp

General Service Unit (GSU) handball coach Joseph Okemwa is hoping that his side will continue their winning streak to allow them participate in the forthcoming East and Central Africa Handball Clubs Championship in Nairobi.

The competitions which attract the top clubs across the region will be held from December 2 to 9 at yet to be confirmed venue.

Okemwa said if they continue their good run, their chances of participating in the annual event for the first time will be high.

GSU will take on Boomerang in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation men's National League on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

"We have made a request to the GSU management to allow us compete in the event. Our unbeaten run so far in the league is our campaigning tool and we hope that we will keep the momentum. Also the new additions Martin Nguli and Paul Odara both from Black Mamba have brought in the experience. We are unstoppable," said the official.

GSU are fourth on the log unbeaten with 14 points from seven matches, while their opponents are 16th with five points from five matches, two wins, one draw and two losses in the 25-team league.

Okemwa said they will not underrate their opponents since they always turn up differently.

"They can be stubborn. Their style of play is unpredictable and that is always a challenge but we look forward to a good match and two points," he added.

GSU, who joined the National League in 2019, have been on a steady rise. They finished third to book a slot in the Super Cup at the end of regular season last year.

The Super Cup brings together top six teams at the end of the season and Okemwa is optimistic that the good start in the league will yield a better ending.

"The top four teams are all unbeaten and so the pressure is on. No team wants to let go and I guess they will only falter when they face off. For now, every team is holding on and we don't want to be the first team to crumble," said Okemwa.

Leaders Kenya Defence Forces and third-placed Equity Bank are not in action, while defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) who are second with 16 points from eight matches will play host to Rangers.

Fixtures (all matches at Nyayo)

Saturday

Rising Stars v KU (W) 9am

Rangers v JKUAT (M)10:30am

NCPB v JKUAT (W) 12pm

Buccaneer Junior v Spartan (M) 1:30pm

Hunters v Rangers (M)3pm

Boomerang v KU (M) 4:30pm

Sunday

Boomerang v Rangers (M) 9am

Nanyuki v TUK (M) 10:30am

Boomerang v GSU (M) 12pm

NCPB v Rangers (M) 1:30 pm

Hunters v Engineers (M) 3pm