Handball: NCPB, GSU maintain unbeaten runs

Defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and General Service Unit (GSU) Sunday won their respective matches to guard their unbeaten run in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation men's National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

NCPB defeated Rangers 39-27 to dislodge Kenya Defence Forces from the top of the league standings, while GSU beat Boomerang 33-21 to remain in fourth with 16 points from eight matches in 25-team league.

Visiting Rangers had earlier defeated Boomerang 40-29 in the other fixture.

Cereals lead the standings with 18 points from nine matches, same as KDF but the former have a better goal difference.

Equity Bank, who were inactive this weekend, are third with 16 points from eight matches same as GSU, but the latter have an inferior goal difference.

In the match against Rangers, Robert Maranga (8), Brian Wekukha and Christian Georgia both scored five goals to emerge top scorers for Cereals, while Abel Kemei (9), Richard Simiyu (5) and Paimas Wanyonyi (5) top-scored for the losers.

Phillip Oscar and Eric Nyamweya all scored five goals for GSU while Boomerang's Austine Ochieng (6) and Joshua Onyango emerged top scorers for the losers.

In men's matches played at the same venue, Nanyuki beat Technical University of Kenya 32-24, while Engineers dismissed Highway Secondary School's Hunters 44-33.

In the only women's match, Dagoretti High School's Rising Stars recorded their first win of the season after they defeated New Hope who are players with hearing impairment 50-22 to move ninth on log with three points from five matches in the 12- team League.

Shillah Atsichi top scored high for Rising Stars with 14 goals, while Timianah Barasa emerged top scorer for New Hope with 10 goals.

Stars coach Andrew Bokea said the win was a motivation and heaped praise on top scorer Shillah who has been instrumental after she featured for the national team during the African Junior Handball Championship held in Monastir, Tunisia in September.

"Shillah has inspired the team after she graced the African Championship. Every player is putting in the work to also make it to the national team and this has really helped the team. The exposure is timely and we hope to use the experience during next year's School Games," said Bokea.