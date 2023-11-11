Handball: Nairobi Water dig deep to beat KDF

Defending champions Nairobi Water laboured to a 28-27 win over Kenya Defence Forces in an epic Kenya Handball Federation women's National League match at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Cecilia Katheu (9), Gladys Chillo and Brenda Musambai bagged five goals each for Nairobi Water while Caren Lutengeya (8), Sarah Wasike (7) and Caroline Temko (4) replied for KDF.

It was sweet revenge for Nairobi Water who lost 33-26 to KDF during the Super Cup in June. Prior to today, both Nairobi Water and KDF were unbeaten in the league thus this is the soldiers' first loss of the season.

Nairobi Water captain Chillo said the margin of victory made it sweeter.

"This is a sweet win for sure. You know KDF beat us with a difference of seven goals in the Super Cup and to beat them with a difference of one goal is really good. It feels good but again the result shows that we need to do more so that the margin can grow," said Chillo.

KDF captain Euphrasia Mukasia, who was limping during the entire match due to a nagging knee injury, said they lost concentration in the dying minutes of the second half which proved costly.

"We gave them a run for their money especially in the first half where we were leading 8-4 at some point. Nairobi Water's timely substitutions worked for them. It's a painful loss but we hope to recover in time ahead of our next match," said Mukasia.

The win saw Nairobi Water extend their lead on the standings to 18 points from nine matches while KDF remain joint second with National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) with 14 points from eight matches.

Cereals were not in action this weekend.